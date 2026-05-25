FERRY NOTES: Ticketing trouble today; online meetings tomorrow

Two Washington State Ferries notes:

TICKETING TROUBLE: According to the WSF alerts/bulletins page, “Vehicle reservations, Wave2Go ticketing and terminal ticket sales and redemptions are offline due to a systemwide outage. … Please allow extra time for payment processing at your departure point.” No ETA for a fix.

ONLINE MEETINGS TOMORROW: Two chances for updates and Q&A with WSF senior management tomorrow (Tuesday, May 26) during the periodic systemwide community meetings – both to be held online, noon and 6 pm. You can go here to get the link for participation in either meeting (or both, though they say the presentations will be identical).