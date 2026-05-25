VIDEO, PHOTOS: Forest Lawn’s 2026 Memorial Day service focuses on gratitude

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

The rain did not deter a larger-than-usual turnout today for the traditional Memorial Day service at Forest Lawn in High Point, some with umbrellas, others under a canopy in view of the cemetery flagpole:

We recorded it all on video:

After Scouts from Troop 799 brought in the national and state flags, speakers expounded on the theme of gratitude.

Lou Vargas from Dignity Memorial, which owns Forest Lawn, welcomed attendees, and introduced the first guest speaker, Elizabeth Orvis of the National Federation of Filipino American Associations:

She spoke of the sacrifices made by many to protect our freedom, and the importance of supporting the families they left behind. Gratitude for Filipino Americans’ contributions was a theme for both this service and one that the Dignity team had led earlier in the day at another cemetery in Tukwila. The National Anthem singer was Sofia Nigro:

Dignity’s Carrie Burgess observed that Memorial Day is “a sacred time” for gratitude and remembrance.

And if you wonder whether it’s OK to say “Happy Memorial Day,” guest speaker West Seattle VFW Post 2713 Commander Steve Strand said yes:

The U.S. Army veteran explained that it’s important to enjoy life – including holidays – because of those who fought and died for our right to do that. Among them – the thousands of Filipino and American prisoners-of-war in World War Two forced by Japanese captors onto what became known as the Bataan Death March.

A flag was presented to Michael Hayes, descendant of a soldier forced onto the Bataan Death March:

In addition to that act of gratitude, another followed, with certificates of appreciation presented to many of those participating in the event:

The service concluded shortly thereafter, and as attendees headed out, flag-decorated graves throughout the ceremony underscored the words of many speakers: