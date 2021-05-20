SATURDAY: 2 West Seattle plant sales with something extra

Growing plants this spring/summer? Two sales of note this Saturday, with special guests:

WEDESIGN @ SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm Saturday, the Garden Center at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) opens for the second sale this season. The nursery is full of plants grown by students in the SSC Landscape Horticulture program – including natives, perennials, annuals, flowers, ground covers. vegetables, more. A member of the Horticulture faculty will be a special guest this Saturday, there to answer questions about anything from plant selection to landscape design to the SSC program itself – Michael Lockman of West Seattle’s WEdesign (a longtime WSB sponsor). More details in our calendar listing (and a reminder for plant buyers, the Garden Center is taking cash/checks only). The Garden Center is at the north end of the campus at 6000 16th SW.

MUSIC @ FURRY FACES FOUNDATION PLANT SALE: The pets-and-people nonprofit Furry Faces Foundation launched its first plant sale in six years last Saturday, and is continuing it this Saturday.

(WSB photo from last Saturday)

Here too you will find all kinds of plants – ornamentals and edibles, featuring lots of tomato plants! Sale hours are 11 am-4 pm Saturday at 3809 46th SW, and musician Tim Scallon will be there in the afternoon to serenade shoppers.