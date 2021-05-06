ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Thursday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning! Cloudy, breezy forecast for today.

ROAD WORK UPDATES

Delridge project – Delridge/Orchard work continues, plus repaving of Delridge Way’s north end.

35th/Graham – Work continues, with Graham closed on both sides of 35th.

SW Yancy east of Avalon – Still closed.

Home Zones – Speed-hump installation continues around the Highland Park, South Delridge, and Riverview areas.

West Marginal sidewalk – More work this weekend, on the west side of the road, north of the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse.

TRANSIT

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its spring/summer schedule – all day, 7 days a week, plus Friday and Saturday evenings, which means the free 773 and 775 shuttles are running daily too.

Metro is on a regular schedule. Even if you seldom ride, you’re invited to respond to this new survey.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

409th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 17th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is now open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are now available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are bridges opening for boats or barges? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.