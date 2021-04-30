DELRIDGE PROJECT: North-end repaving starts next week

While Delridge/Orchard remains a major work site, the RapidRide H Line repaving-and-more project is adding north-end paving next week. SDOT has sent the weekly preview, including these key points:
Mill and overlay roadway upgrades beginning between the West Seattle Bridge and SW Dakota St as early as Monday, May 3
Access to driveways in the area will be temporarily impacted for short periods during this work
Overlay paving is scheduled to take place the week of May 24
Full intersection closure at 21st Ave SW and Delridge Way SW [east side – Delridge itself remains open] beginning Thursday, May 6. This area is expected to reopen in mid-May
People driving should detour to SW Trenton St or SW Orchard St during these upgrades
Restoration between SW Willow St and SW Orchard St continues
Intersection upgrades at SW Kenyon St have been rescheduled to begin as early as Monday, May 3
A UPO [uniformed police officer] will be present at all times to direct traffic at this intersection, and work should be completed by the end of next week
Roadwork demolition and paving on the east side between SW Holden St and SW Thistle St beginning as early as May 10
The full preview for the week ahead is here.
| 1 COMMENT