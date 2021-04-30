DELRIDGE PROJECT: North-end repaving starts next week

(SDOT photo)

While Delridge/Orchard remains a major work site, the RapidRide H Line repaving-and-more project is adding north-end paving next week. SDOT has sent the weekly preview, including these key points:

Mill and overlay roadway upgrades beginning between the West Seattle Bridge and SW Dakota St as early as Monday, May 3

Access to driveways in the area will be temporarily impacted for short periods during this work

Overlay paving is scheduled to take place the week of May 24

Full intersection closure at 21st Ave SW and Delridge Way SW [east side – Delridge itself remains open] beginning Thursday, May 6. This area is expected to reopen in mid-May

People driving should detour to SW Trenton St or SW Orchard St during these upgrades

Restoration between SW Willow St and SW Orchard St continues

Intersection upgrades at SW Kenyon St have been rescheduled to begin as early as Monday, May 3

A UPO [uniformed police officer] will be present at all times to direct traffic at this intersection, and work should be completed by the end of next week

Roadwork demolition and paving on the east side between SW Holden St and SW Thistle St beginning as early as May 10