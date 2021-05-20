ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:12 AM: Good morning. Cooler than normal today, and possibly some showers.
ROAD WORK UPDATES
Delridge project – Here’s this week’s plan.
SW Yancy – We have an update on this drainage/utility work east of Avalon – three more weeks.
FERRIES/BUSES
Regular schedules today.
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES
423rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. (The repair contractor’s just been chosen.) Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:
Low Bridge: 19th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)
Here’s a low-bridge view:
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:
Are bridges opening for boats or barges? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
| 0 COMMENTS