WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Package thefts; car prowls

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch, both reminders that opportunistic thieves continue to circulate:

PACKAGE THEFTS: Just received from SC:

CAR PROWLERS: “A neighbor on 29th” reported this happened last Wednesday night:

There are car prowlers checking for unlocked doors in the Westwood, baseball fields/Trenton area. I guess I forgot to lock my car … and when I got up my car charger was missing and stuff from the middle console was on the driver seat. Registration and insurance cards were still there. Nothing of value was in the car. So we got lucky. But just a warning to others in the area to not leave anything of value in the car and lock the doors.