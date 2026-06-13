READER REPORTS: ICE in West Seattle

That texted photo – with POLICE/ICE visible on at least one vest – came with one of two reports we’ve had in the past hour of apparent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in West Seattle. As the street signs confirm, this was south of Westwood Village, as the texter pointed out. Another reader messaged us less than an hour ago:

ICE was just by the Salvation Army on Barton and 16th they had a brown skinned person in handcuffs. Came back by and they were gone. Police vest with faces covered and an unmarked black SUV, blacked windows.

Flashing lights. Paramilitary gear.

And this photo is from Delridge/Cloverdale on Thursday – one officer’s vest also clearly says POLICE/ICE:

That reader wrote, “I saw two men get taken into custody.”

These are certainly not the first ICE sightings in our area but the first ones in which we’ve received photos with personnel in vests marked not just POLICE but also ICE. We’re reporting it because of public interest, as with the other types of public-safety responses we cover.