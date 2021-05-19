FOLLOWUP: SW Yancy closure not close to over yet

We’ve been following up on the SW Yancy closure east of Avalon Way, severing a busy route to and from businesses including West Seattle Athletic Club, among other destinations. The road’s been closed because of utility/drainage work related to the supportive-housing complex that Transitional Resources is building at 2821 SW Yancy. When last we checked, construction firm Buchanan General Contracting cited “design delays” for stretching out the work beyond its expected completion date last month. Today they have an update on the work:

We sincerely apologize for the extended closures and delays. The first half of the street will be repaved on May 22nd. Seattle Public Utilities rescheduled the water main connection to May 29th, grading will happen the following week, and paving for the rest of the street will be completed June 9th.

So – three more weeks to go. Transitional Resources says the apartments themselves are expected to open early August.