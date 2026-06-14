First Seattle World Cup match Monday: What to know about getting around

After years of planning and anticipation, tomorrow’s the big day – Seattle’s first FIFA World Cup match, Belgium vs. Egypt at noon, with five more matches to follow here over the next three weeks. Whether you’re going to the game or just going to, or near, SODO and/or downtown, the map above shows some key things you need to know – particularly the area that’ll be closed off to motor-vehicle traffic. Some buses will be rerouted as a result – including West Seattle’s Route 21; go here to get reroute details. You can also read more about the pedestrian zone on this SDOT page, which says the street closures should start about four hours before the matches and end

The West Seattle Water Taxi‘s schedule will be affected too – a round trip will be added on World Cup match days during what otherwise is a two-hour gap in the WSWT schedule – a 10 am departure from downtown’s Pier 50 to Seacrest, and a 10:15 am departure from West Seattle.

We’ll be watching traffic/transportation closely through the day, with updates as (if) events warrant! If you see something your neighbors should know about, on the roads/path/water (or at the stadium!), we’re at 206-293-6302, text or voice, any time.