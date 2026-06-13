West Seattle, Washington

13 Saturday

74℉

READER REPORT: Anybody missing this Outback? (update: solved)

June 13, 2026 6:19 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news

6:19 PM: Sometimes wrecked cars turn up on streets because they were stolen and dumped. Sometimes their owner got into a crash somewhere else and has the car towed as an interim measure. Charlie says this Subaru Outback’s appearance on an Admiral block remains a mystery, and 911 just said to file an online report, so they asked us to publish it in case someone’s looking for it:

This smashed-up car showed up on our block sometime yesterday. All windows are down, car seats loose in rear cargo. Seems abandoned to me. Perhaps someone is looking for it.

Let us know if it’s yours.

7:06 PM: Mystery solved – see comments.

Share This

4 Replies to "READER REPORT: Anybody missing this Outback? (update: solved)"

  • def June 13, 2026 (6:26 pm)
    Reply

    That’s a ham license plate. Unless the car was recently sold or the plates were stolen from another vehicle, the owner should be very easy to locate. I just looked it up and got a name and address, but I’m not going to post them here.

  • Mary June 13, 2026 (6:40 pm)
    Reply

    License plate is a ham radio call sign. Google is your friend. 

  • Mike June 13, 2026 (6:44 pm)
    Reply

    Tabs renewed in January.  That’s gotta have some value right there 

  • Charlie June 13, 2026 (7:03 pm)
    Reply

    Owner ID’d and contacted. Thanks for the ham radio tip!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.