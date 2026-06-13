READER REPORT: Anybody missing this Outback? (update: solved)

6:19 PM: Sometimes wrecked cars turn up on streets because they were stolen and dumped. Sometimes their owner got into a crash somewhere else and has the car towed as an interim measure. Charlie says this Subaru Outback’s appearance on an Admiral block remains a mystery, and 911 just said to file an online report, so they asked us to publish it in case someone’s looking for it:

This smashed-up car showed up on our block sometime yesterday. All windows are down, car seats loose in rear cargo. Seems abandoned to me. Perhaps someone is looking for it.

Let us know if it’s yours.

7:06 PM: Mystery solved – see comments.