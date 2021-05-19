Same contractor that stabilized the West Seattle Bridge wins competition to fix it: Kraemer North America

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

First, six firms submitted proposals to fix the West Seattle Bridge (and do some low-bridge work too). Then the field was narrowed to three. Less than two hours ago, the three final proposals were opened – and the winner was Kraemer North America, same firm that stabilized the bridge last fall.

The proposals were not strictly price bids but rather for what’s called a General Contractor/Construction Manager. From SDOT‘s announcement:

Kraemer was selected based on their qualifications, experience, price proposal, and history of success, which all indicate that this firm can finish the final phase of repairs and reopen the bridge on schedule. Next, SDOT will engage with Kraemer to develop a pre-construction scope of work so they can immediately participate in progressing the rehabilitation design.

The repair design has already been under way with SDOT consultant WSP; now Kraemer will plug into the process, and the next update with a more-specific timeline is expected when the design reaches the 60 percent stage by July. Though the repair work itself isn’t expected to start before fall, SDOT has said there may be some other “early work” that can be done on the high bridge, described in today’s announcement as possibly including “replacing bridge expansion joints or repairing pavement.” (SDOT explains that also could include “injection of epoxy into cracks.” The high-bridge repair will focus on more “installation of carbon fiber wrapping and steel post-tensioning cables.”) In the meantime, SDOT tells us, these are the next steps: “SDOT will engage with [Kraemer] to develop a pre-construction scope of work so they can immediately participate in progressing the rehabilitation design. We expect to finalize the contract and issue a Notice to Proceed by the end of June.” Estimated reopening of the bridge remains “mid-2022”; the early cost estimate of the work involved in this contract is $72 million.

P.S. The other two finalists, as announced at this afternoon’s opening (which we watched online), were Granite and Kiewit Faison. Here is the document displayed showing how the three scored. During the last Community Task Force meeting, it was mentioned that the contractors not chosen could choose to file a protest; SDOT tells us they have 3 days to do that.