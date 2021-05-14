DELRIDGE PROJECT: Here’s what’s next

SDOT’s preview of what’s ahead for the next week of work in the Delridge RapidRide H Line preps project is in. Key locations:
Landscaping and irrigation installation continues throughout the corridor
Asphalt overlay paving between the West Seattle Bridge and SW Dakota St scheduled to begin as early as May 24.
This work will happen between 7 PM and 6 AM
Residents and businesses will be notified in advance of any impacts to their access
Electrical utility upgrades at the intersection of SW Findlay St and Delridge Way SW delayed
We will provide additional details about this work and notify residents and businesses of any potential impacts prior to this work starting
Roadway upgrades at SW Orchard St and Delridge Way SW nearly complete
This week, we will begin installing vehicle-detection loops at the intersection
Roadway upgrades at 21st Ave SW and Delridge Way SW nearly complete
21st Ave SW has reopened to traffic
Demolition between SW Holden St and SW Thistle St was completed last week
We will now upgrade underground electrical utilities in the area
Parking will be restricted while this work takes place
A reader asked when SW Thistle will reopen east of Delridge; before Memorial Day, SDOT replied. The full list of work zones for the week ahead is here.
| 0 COMMENTS