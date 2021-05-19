Lake Washington Physical Therapy expands to West Seattle: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we welcome Lake Washington Physical Therapy as a new WSB sponsor. New sponsors are invited to tell you about what they do – here’s what to know about Lake Washington Physical Therapy:

A state-of-the-art physical-therapy clinic is now open and accepting new patients in West Seattle!

West Seattle residents and University of Washington Physical Therapy School graduates Mark and Laura Bouma have opened Lake Washington Physical Therapy at 1309 Harbor Avenue SW. Conveniently located near the West Seattle Water Taxi, just half a mile north of Salty’s on Alki, patients can schedule an appointment without being on a waitlist to see an expertly trained & licensed physical therapist for personalized care right away.

Mark Bouma and Laura Bouma have a combined 30+ years of experience, with advanced certifications in orthopedic and manual physical therapy. Patients can expect 45 minutes of one-on-one care with an experienced physical therapist while enjoying the view of the Seattle waterfront / skyline. If you need help with a painful golf swing, have neck pain from working at home, would like to improve your balance, or need to rehab after surgery, patients comment that their care is thorough and individualized with a manageable home program.

Supporting educational events for the community is a critical part of who they are as a team. Mark and Laura are lifetime learners, curious practitioners, and enjoy reaching out to support the community. Check out their free lecture series and blog posts!

Here is what you can expect from Lake Washington Physical Therapy:

● 1:1 care, 45-minute appointments, no double-booking

● Orthopedic Board Certified and Fellowship trained physical therapists

● Most insurance plans accepted

● State-of-the-art, 2100 sq. ft. clinic designed with social distancing and patient safety in mind

● New patients scheduled within 48 hours

● Investment in community relationships

● Weekend Appointments available

Clinic Phone: 206-906-9207.

Visit our website for more information at www.lakewashingtonpt.com. Lake Washington Physical Therapy is a local, Physical Therapist-owned company with four clinics on the Eastside. This is the first Seattle location.

Our expertly trained & licensed therapists are passionate about developing long-lasting relationships built on your health and well-being. We look forward to creating a uniquely personal experience that exceeds your expectations and helps you to meet your personal goals.

