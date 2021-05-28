DELRIDGE PROJECT: Here’s where work will focus next

(WSB photo – Delridge/Orchard earlier this week)

Just in, the weekly preview of what’s next for the Delridge repaving/utilities work in advance of RapidRide H Line‘s launch next year. Crews will be off Memorial Day. Here’s the highlight list after that:

Final channelization and lane striping is beginning!

*Trucks will complete this work at night over the course of the next month starting at SW Dakota St and moving south

*Parking restrictions will be in place as a result of this work

Overlay paving between the West Seattle High Bridge and SW Dakota St is complete

Intersection upgrades at SW Orchard St and Delridge Way SW are complete

Roadwork paving and electrical upgrades between SW Holden St and SW Thistle St continue

Intersection upgrades at SW Barton Pl and Delridge Way SW continue for several weeks

*SW Barton Pl and the 21st Ave SW slip lane from Delridge Way SW will remain closed during this work