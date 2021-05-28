West Seattle, Washington

28 Friday

DELRIDGE PROJECT: Here’s where work will focus next

May 28, 2021 2:23 pm
 |   Delridge | Transportation | West Seattle news

(WSB photo – Delridge/Orchard earlier this week)

Just in, the weekly preview of what’s next for the Delridge repaving/utilities work in advance of RapidRide H Line‘s launch next year. Crews will be off Memorial Day. Here’s the highlight list after that:

Final channelization and lane striping is beginning!
*Trucks will complete this work at night over the course of the next month starting at SW Dakota St and moving south
*Parking restrictions will be in place as a result of this work

Overlay paving between the West Seattle High Bridge and SW Dakota St is complete

Intersection upgrades at SW Orchard St and Delridge Way SW are complete

Roadwork paving and electrical upgrades between SW Holden St and SW Thistle St continue

Intersection upgrades at SW Barton Pl and Delridge Way SW continue for several weeks
*SW Barton Pl and the 21st Ave SW slip lane from Delridge Way SW will remain closed during this work

Though SDOT had told us SW Thistle would reopen east of Delridge by now, that’s not happening: “The work has fallen behind and the east side of the roadway intersection remains closed. However, we still anticipate wrapping up this work soon – there are just a few outstanding tasks remaining.” As for other details – here’s the complete preview.

1 Reply to "DELRIDGE PROJECT: Here's where work will focus next"

  • Auntie May 28, 2021 (2:50 pm)
    Reply

    What is with the crazy temporary striping southbound on Delridge at Orchard Street? There is the left turn lane (OK), but then there are two through lanes even though once you get across Orchard Street, there is only one southbound lane. The furthest left through lane just takes you into a lane that is closed/coned off and requires an immediate merge. What’s the point of that? I had someone almost hit me this morning, cutting me off because they were in the lane that ends and they wanted to be first.

