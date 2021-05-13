CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 5/13/2021 roundup

Big day in pandemic news:

JUNE 30TH: That’s the day Gov. Inslee says businesses can fully reopen – or sooner if 70 percent of everyone 16+ in our state gets at least one dose of vaccine before then.(Right now, it’s at 57 percent.)

SEPTEMBER 1ST: That’s the day Seattle Public Schools will start the 2021-2022 school year – with full-time in-person learning, interim Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones announced today.

GOT VAXXED? DROP MASK! Well, it’s not entirely that simple, but close. The CDC declared today that fully vaccinated people could quit wearing masks in most situations, and the governor announced he’d align our policy with that, immediately. Businesses still have the right to require you to wear one.

NEWEST NUMBERS: Now the update from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*101,881 people have tested positive, 285 more than yesterday’s total

*1,552 people have died, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*6,004 people have been hospitalized, 17 more than yesterday’s total

*1,063,643 people have been tested, 1,339 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 104,256*/1,533/5,924/1,051,030. (*Last Thursday’s case total turned out to be a King County typo.)

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 161.1 million cases worldwide, 32.8 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

VACCINATION OPPORTUNITIES: Saturday in The Junction or High Point – updated details here … City-run West Seattle hub remains open Monday-Saturday 9 am-5:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), no appointment needed … Campus clinics for Seattle Public Schools students 12+ start Monday … Check this lookup for other sites such as local pharmacies.

NEED A RIDE TO GET A SHOT? Free and discounted transportation is available.

