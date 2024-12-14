WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 40+ possibilities from our Holiday Guide and Event Calendar!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Another huge holiday-season Saturday ahead! First, the list from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

SELFIES WITH SANTA AT CAPERS: Details here – 8:30-11 am with “Santa Tony”! (4525 California SW)

CHRISTMAS THROWDOWN CROSSFIT COMPETITION: 8:30 am to 2:30 pm at South Seattle Crossfit (2653 SW Yancy)

TREES FOR NONPROFIT: “This is the LAST FULL WEEKEND of the Holy Rosary tree lot, located behind the school at 41st & Dakota. Fully stocked with trees, wreaths and garland. Supporting not only Holy Rosary School, but the West Seattle Food Bank and Salvation Army’s Hickman House. Bring 5 cans and get $5 off your purchase. Open 9-9 Saturday and 9-8 Sunday.”

ORGANIC TREES: “Our “Front Yard Christmas Trees” are still available, we have 14 trees left! We have fresh-cut local Christmas trees of all sizes and heights, organic (no sprays or chemicals ever), local (from Cle Elum) and restorative! (part of a forest restoration project). Our trees are grand fir and can be given a fresh cut if desired, and free candy cane with purchase! We take cash or Venmo, and are open every day until Christmas. On 48th Ave between Edmunds and Hudson. Call or text us at 206-200-9108.”

KIDS’ TOY SWAP: At Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW)

Declutter, Discover, Delight! This free, eco-friendly event is a chance to: Declutter your home.

Discover new-to-you treasures.

Connect with the community. Items Set-Up: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Browse & Swap: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Clean-Up: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Charity Pick-Up: 4:00 PM

Bring gently used toys, books, and games to swap, and take home items your family can use. Unclaimed items will be donated to local charities, spreading holiday cheer even further!

WINTER WONDERLAND, ADMIRAL DISTRICT: “There’s snow place to be like Admiral this winter! Join the Admiral Neighborhood Association from 10 AM-2 PM for a ton of family fun at Winter Wonderland. Enjoy festive foods at Circa and Arthur’s. Then skate over to West Seattle Grounds, Seattle Yarn and Wicked Rae’s for winter crafts. And don’t forget to snap some holiday photos at Hoste, Mud Bay and West Seattle Realty (where we heard a certain jolly man in a red suit might make an appearance)! And since the best way to spread holiday cheer is to sing loud for all to hear, take a break to enjoy the Admiral Church Choir’s Roving Carolers. Head to our website, connecttoadmiral.org, for more.”

BUSKING CAROLERS: At California/Alaska, 11 am-1 pm, We Carollers 3, “busking on the corner at the future Molly Moon’s, collecting monetary donations for the WS and WC food banks. This group has been Busking for the food banks for about 16 *years*!”

VASHON ISLAND HOLIDAY STUDIO TOUR CONTINUES: Take a ferry to explore this event (which is sponsoring WSB to get the word out)!

Vashon Island artists offer art lovers and gift shoppers a fun and inspirational event, the Vashon Island Holiday Studio Tour, Saturday and Sunday, December 14-15, 2024, from 10 am to 4 pm. The tour, which is organized by Vashon Island Visual Artists, features 44 studios and galleries representing more than 140 artists and craftspeople. The organization’s website also offers an interactive online map with details about each studio or gallery.

HOLIDAY NATIVE ART MARKET ENCORE: 11 am to 7 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW; WSB sponsor)

DELRIDGE WINTER MARKET:

ACHD x DNDA Presents: 1st Annual Delridge Winter Market

Saturday December 14 from 11 AM-3 PM

Youngstown Cultural Arts Center: 4408 Delridge Way SW This festive indoor market, an extension of the popular Delridge Farmers Market, features unique handmade goods, delicious cultural foods, and a diverse lineup of local BIPOC-owned businesses offering everything from ceramics to body care products. Enjoy free community resources like fresh produce, basic supplies, live music, culinary demos, and services like acupuncture, massage, and youth haircuts. In collaboration with African Community Housing and Development, it’s a day of holiday cheer, community connection, and festive fun—you don’t want to miss this! You can check out the vendors by visiting ACHD’s website. See you there!

(WSB sponsor)

SANTA AT JOHN L. SCOTT IN THE JUNCTION: 11 am-2 pm Santa visit at 4445 California SW with Santa Jim – free photo ops with you, your loved ones, well-behaved pets. Free cookies and cocoa.

MAKERS ART MARKET: Noon-5 pm at Alki Bathhouse (2701 Alki SW), more than two dozen makers are there for your shopping adventures.

NORTHSTAR TRADING CO. POPUP: Longtime Pike Place Market vendor closing shop and selling sheepskin creations at a West Seattle pop-up, 12-4 pm – details here. (7138 30th SW)

RAIN CITY CLAY HOLIDAY SHOW: The Arbor Heights studio/gallery hosts the annual holiday show 1-5 pm again today – details in our calendar listing. (4208 SW 100th)

WEST SEATTLE PERFORMING ARTS: WSPA presents “The Nutcracker” and “In Motion,” with 1 pm and 6 pm performances at Chief Sealth IHS (2600 SW Thistle) – details in our calendar listing

SANTA AT WESTWOOD VILLAGE: Free photos with Santa are part of “An Enchanted Holiday Celebration” in the Westwood Village courtyard, 1-4 pm, plus treats and crafts. (2600 SW Barton)

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’: The radio-play edition of “A Christmas Carol” at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 2:30 and 7:30 pm.

“SNOWED IN (AGAIN)”: 3 pm and 7:30 pm performances of ArtsWest‘s holiday show – here’s the ticket link. (4711 California SW)

COCOA, COOKIES, AND LIGHTS: Treats for visitors at 3431 48th SW’s display tonight, 5-7 pm, as noted here.

SANTA AT MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: Santa (and reindeer!) will be there around 5 pm. (5605 Beach Drive SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues. 5 pm and later entry times; ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

‘WINTER WANDER’ SCAVENGER HUNT: Alice Kuder presents the “Winter Wander” scavenger hunt again this year, last full day/night:

The Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt is a free community event designed to bring friends and families together for holiday fun. Wanderers download a Bingo-style clue sheet, scour West Seattle to identify the locations that solve the clues, and upload selfies in front of those locations to qualify for prize drawings. Open to everyone of all ages! Winter Wander concludes at 7 PM, Sun., Dec. 15th, 2024. Sign up by registering at wondersinaliceland.com.

ALKI UCC COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS CABARET: 7 pm – food, music, more – details and ticket info here. (6115 SW Hinds)

AT THE SKYLARK: The Emerald City Kings Ball team presents Crown Jewels – Xmas Edition. “A very drag king Christmas show” at The Skylark. Doors at 7, show at 8, $15. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

****Now, everything ELSE that’s happening, non-holiday! (Got something to add for today/tonight? Text 206-293-6302 – thank you!)****

FREE FITNESS CLASS: 8 am at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse. (9131 California SW)

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

FREE FIT4MOM PRENATAL-FITNESS CLASS: 9 am for moms-to-be. (2707 California SW)

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska)

INTRODUCTORY WALK: Prelude to the next event – meet at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, 9:30 am, for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, you’re invited to join others for the weekly walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10-11:30 am:

Discover what makes Explorer West Middle School a unique and engaging community! Our Open House offers prospective families an opportunity to explore our programs, meet faculty, and hear directly from current students and families about their experiences. Whether you’re ready to apply or just starting your school research journey, this event provides an in-depth look at what sets us apart. Registration is available through Ravenna (but not required). Students, parents, caregivers, and siblings are welcome at this event. Join us and see how we support middle schoolers to thrive in middle school and beyond with confidence!

(10015 28th SW; WSB sponsor)

KENNEDY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon, prospective families welcome. (140 S. 140th, Burien; WSB sponsor)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: “Garden Center is open until December 20th! We have Holiday Swags, Poinsettias and beautiful blooming Christmas Cactus! All new indoor plants will brighten any home or office and make a wonderful gift! Open Thursday-Saturday from 10 am-3 pm until December 20th! We will reopen January 9th! Thank you for a wonderful year supporting our students! The Garden Center at South Seattle College provides Landscape Horticulture students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of plants while gaining real-world retail experience. Plants available for sale are selected, propagated, grown and presented by Landscape Horticulture students. Proceeds benefit Landscape Horticulture Program projects. Cash and electronic payments accepted. The Garden Center is located in the North Parking Lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th Ave SW) on Puget Ridge.”

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: Open 1-6 pm in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

SOUND BATH: 2 pm at Inner Alchemy studio/sanctuary – info in our calendar listing. (3618 SW Alaska)

LIVE AT TIM’S TAVERN: “West Seattle artists Golden Hart (which includes singer-songwriter Joshua Dennis, who has played at Art of Music events, and also at West Seattle Festival and Music at Hiawatha with his band Modern Relics) are playing at Tim’s Tavern in White Center Saturday. Doors at 6 pm, Show 7-10 pm. The Color Study from Bend, Oregon, and Rough Tail from Seattle will also be playing. $10 adv, $15 door, all ages.”

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, Soul Focus FM. (4547 California SW)

LIVE AT WEST SEATTLE BREWING: West Seattle classic rock band Legal Issues takes the stage at 9 pm Saturday at West Seattle Brewing Company, with ’60/’70 Woodstock-era show called Back to the Garden. No cover. (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm start time for Saturday singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event is welcome to a spot on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – same place to send your Holiday Guide listings – thank you!