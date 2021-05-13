New superintendent says Seattle Public Schools will fully reopen this fall

Seattle Public Schools‘ new interim superintendent Dr. Brent Jones has just announced the district is preparing to fully reopen schools this fall. In an open letter published on the district website, Dr. Jones said, “My staff know how to successfully open school across 104 sites and that is exactly what we plan to do in September, while continuing to follow public health and state guidelines.” District schools closed in mid-March 2020 and reopened for part-time in-person learning less than a month ago; (corrected) June 18th is the last day of this school year, while the 2021-2022 school year is currently scheduled to start for most SPS students September 1st (see the calendar here).