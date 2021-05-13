West Seattle, Washington

New superintendent says Seattle Public Schools will fully reopen this fall

May 13, 2021 10:30 am
 Coronavirus | West Seattle news

Seattle Public Schools‘ new interim superintendent Dr. Brent Jones has just announced the district is preparing to fully reopen schools this fall. In an open letter published on the district website, Dr. Jones said, “My staff know how to successfully open school across 104 sites and that is exactly what we plan to do in September, while continuing to follow public health and state guidelines.” District schools closed in mid-March 2020 and reopened for part-time in-person learning less than a month ago; (corrected) June 18th is the last day of this school year, while the 2021-2022 school year is currently scheduled to start for most SPS students September 1st (see the calendar here).

6 Replies to "New superintendent says Seattle Public Schools will fully reopen this fall"

  • Mightymo May 13, 2021 (10:34 am)
    The last day of school this year is June 18. I’m glad my kids didn’t see that! They can’t wait. 

  • WS student May 13, 2021 (10:35 am)
    I believe June 18th is the last day of school! June 11th is the last day for Seniors :)

  • West Seattle Hipster May 13, 2021 (10:37 am)
    Great news!  So nice to see all the progress against the pandemic in the past 4 months.

  • Melissa A May 13, 2021 (10:45 am)
    The last day of school this year should be June 18th, according to the district calendar.

  • Jeff May 13, 2021 (10:46 am)
    District website and info from my kids teacher says the last day of school is the 18th, not the 11th.   Unless there is a surprise coming, I guess. 

