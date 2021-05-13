WAYS TO GET VACCINATED: West Seattle Junction pop-up update; High Point event; brewpub clinic

In his briefing today, Gov. Inslee said the key to getting more people vaccinated is convenience. So here’s the latest on three upcoming opportunities:

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION ON SATURDAY: Two updates on the pop-up in the 42nd SW parking lot, 10 am-1 pm this Saturday – the city’s Mobile Vaccination Team will bring Pfizer too, so ages 12+ are eligible, and the West Seattle Junction Association has doubled the number of coupons for free Husky Deli ice cream cones – they’re now available to the first 100 to get vaccinated. Enter the lot just south of SW Oregon for free parking if you’re going to the clinic, too.

HIGH POINT EVENT ON SATURDAY: Pliable LLC is returning to Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) for a first-dose Pfizer clinic, 8 am-2 pm. Go here to sign up.

‘A SHOT AND A BEER’: Washington Beer Blog (headquartered in West Seattle) reports that breweries are hosting clinics – including The Good Society in The Admiral District, on Saturday, May 22nd. More details forthcoming.

SIDE NOTE: West Seattle is already at the statewide goal, at more than 70 percent of 16+ people having had at least one dose of vaccine. Choose the maps tab on this page of the King County website – scroll down to the zip-code maps, and you’ll see that 98136 leads the way with 83 percent, followed by 98116 with 81 percent, and 98126 with 70 percent. (West Seattle also has parts of the 98106 – 74 percent – and 98146 – 67 percent – zip codes.)