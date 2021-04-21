ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

ADDED 6:20 AM: 16th SW is blocked between Roxbury and 98th in White Center because of a fire response (here’s coverage on our partner site White Center Now).

Earlier:

6:12 AM: Good morning! Last sunny 70-ish day forecast for a while.

ROAD WORK

35th/Graham – Major intersection work including the long-planned signal starts in the next day or two; here’s the construction alert.

Delridge project – Avoid Delridge/Orchard if you can; that’s a major work spot for the next month or so.

TRANSIT

Metro has increased the number of passengers allowed on buses.

Starting today, the West Seattle Water Taxi is on its spring/summer schedule – all day, 7 days a week, plus Friday and Saturday evenings.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

394th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 15th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is now open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Read about other changes here.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.