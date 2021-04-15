TRAFFIC ALERT: Delridge/Orchard intersection work about to begin

The Delridge Way repaving/utilities/more project has sent its weekly update a day early because major work is about to start at Delridge/Orchard – where crews will be demolishing and rebuilding the intersection a quadrant at a time. Here’s the announcement;

The upgrades at SW Orchard St are planned to start as early as tomorrow (Friday, April 16 at 7 AM). Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on both Delridge Way SW and SW Orchard St. The intersection will be divided into four quadrants: SW, SE, NE, and NW. We will upgrade those quadrants one at a time. We phased our work to allow people traveling through this area to continue having access to West Seattle during this time through maintaining one lane of travel in all directions. A uniformed police officer will be on-site to help navigate traffic.

Look at the second page of this design rendering to see what the intersection plan is, once it’s done.

Meantime – the full update for the week ahead, covering all three project zones, is here.