FOLLOWUP: Checking on Bald Eagle rescued in West Seattle park

(Thursday photo by Kersti Muul)

Four days after a listless Bald Eagle was rescued from Don Armeni Boat Ramp, it’s in “stable” condition. That’s according to PAWS spokesperson Laura Follis, who had told us on Friday that vets had diagnosed “severe anemia” and internal bleeding. In our exchange today, Follis added, “Our wildlife veterinarians are re-checking the blood tomorrow and we will have a statement of progress Wednesday morning.” The eagle was taken to the PAWS Wildlife Center after local wildlife advocates teamed with state and local officers to safely capture it for transport to be cared for.

(Thursday photo by David Hutchinson)

We’ll follow up again on Wednesday.