FOLLOWUP: Bald Eagle in ‘guarded’ condition after West Seattle rescue

(Thursday photo by David Hutchinson)

After a veterinarian examined the Bald Eagle that was listlessly hanging around Don Armeni Boat Ramp on Thursday, we now have word on what’s wrong with it. Via email, the PAWS wildlife-rehab facility‘s spokesperson Laura Follis tells WSB:

On intake, she was standing, alert, and defensive, but bloodwork noted a severe anemia with bleeding from her gastrointestinal tract. She received a blood transfusion and is being cared for by PAWS wildlife veterinary and rehabilitation team. Her prognosis is very guarded at this time and we are hopeful for her recovery.

(Thursday photo by Kersti Muul)

The safe capture of the ailing bird involved local wildlife advocates as well as officers from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Seattle Police. Bald Eagles are often seen in the area, but won’t often just linger on the ground the way this one did unless there’s something wrong.