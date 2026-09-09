Groundbreaking ceremony tomorrow for Glassyard Commons RV lot/tiny-house site in southeast West Seattle

(WSB photo from late July)

Almost eight months after we brought you first word of plans for an RV lot and tiny-house village on state-owned land in West Seattle, a groundbreaking ceremony is planned tomorrow. As we’ve shown you, work at the site began more than a month ago, but dignitaries will gather Thursday afternoon for this event, to which you’re also invited:

The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) is pleased to announce the groundbreaking event for Glassyard Commons, an RV Safe Lot & Tiny House Village located in West Seattle.

The press and public are invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony on:

Thursday, September 10, 2026 at 12:30 pm

7200 2nd Ave. SW

Glassyard Commons will operate as an enhanced shelter for approximately 140 people and will include safe parking for 72 recreational vehicles (RVs) and 20 tiny houses. LIHI is leasing a 3.9-acre site from Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The goal of Glassyard Commons is to encourage vehicle residents to leave their rundown RVs, move temporarily into the safe lot or a tiny house, and work with case managers to obtain permanent housing. Once housing is secured, the RVs are demolished and disposed of by LIHI at no cost to the participants. This prevents the RVs from being recirculated back onto the streets of Seattle.

Speakers will include LIHI Executive Director Sharon Lee, Seattle City Councilmember Robert Kettle, WSDOT Northwest Region Administrator Brian Nielson, Seattle Human Services Department Director Tanya Kim, University Heights Center Vehicle Resident Outreach Programs Manager Jen Manleif, and Rev. Dr. Robert Jeffrey Sr. of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. The church is the faith sponsor of Glassyard Commons. …

“Glassyard Commons is a proven concept offering safe RV parking and is modeled after the success of Salmon Bay Village RV Safe Lot in Interbay. Over a short period of time 67 RVs were taken off city streets and destroyed and 89 people, including five homeless veterans, received services, shelter or housing to exit homelessness,” said Rev. Dr. Robert Jeffrey Sr. The New Hope Missionary Baptist Church was also the faith sponsor of Salmon Bay Village.

Glassyard Commons receives funding from the Seattle Human Services Department (HSD). Referrals will be made from outreach workers contracted through HSD. Preference will be given to Council District 1 and other locations with large numbers of RVs.

The design of Glassyard Commons includes a staffed entry pavilion, 24/7 staff, case management offices, tiny houses, a community kitchen, and hygiene and laundry facilities. On-site case managers will support participants with obtaining identification, employment, health and behavioral health services, education, and housing navigation.

LIHI sponsors 18 tiny house villages in Seattle and the region and owns over 3,700 units of affordable housing. Info on Salmon Bay Village RV Safe Lot can be found here. Last year LIHI sheltered 1,663 adults and children in tiny houses.