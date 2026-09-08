WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Knife-wielding boat prowler chased from Fauntleroy Cove

Received tonight from Garrett, this report of a boat prowler in Fauntleroy Cove:

A neighbor alerted me that someone was on my boat. When I paddled out, I found a man who appeared to be in his mid-40s, with a salt-and-pepper beard, skinny with a yellow and black PFD aboard my boat. He had a very nice black Highfield inflatable that was loaded with gear suspected of having been taken from other boats.

He was inside the cabin while I was paddling out and was standing on the transom when I arrived. We had a heated verbal confrontation, and he took off in the inflatable. As we followed alongside him in Puget Sound, he wielded a knife at us.

I contacted the police and the U.S. Coast Guard. Coast Guard officers located him and followed him toward Elliott Bay Marina. Before reaching the marina entrance, he reportedly beached the inflatable on the rocks and ran into the wooded area. I was also told that he brandished a knife at the federal officers.

As of this posting, he has not been apprehended. Please be alert, check your boats, and do not approach him. Call 911 immediately if you see him or have information about his whereabouts.