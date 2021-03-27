CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 3/27/2021 roundup

Midway through March’s final weekend, here’s the latest pandemic news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard – note that tonight includes one “data correction”:

*87,112 people have tested positive, 576 more than yesterday’s total

*1,461 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*5,256 people have been hospitalized, 5 fewer than yesterday’s total*

*959,118 people have been tested, 935 more than yesterday’s total

ONE WEEK AGO: Last Saturday, those numbers were 85,283/1,452/5,203/942,501.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 126.7 million people have tested positive, and more than 2,777,000 people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 548,000. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, India, France, Russia (France jumped past Russia and the UK to get into the top 5). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

LOOKING FOR VACCINE? Eligibility expands Wednesday – but if you’re eligible now, here are links to try:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all three of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)

*The state says it’s improved its own lookup tool

*Here’s another multi-provider search to try

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

