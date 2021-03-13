13 scenes from a year without the West Seattle Bridge

(Illuminated traffic sign shortly after the closure began, March 23, 2020)

One year ago tonight – at 7 pm March 23, 2020 – the West Seattle Bridge was closed, just 4 hours after the city announced it was unsafe for traffic. The last-minute word of that 3 pm briefing came minutes after a reader emailed us to say they just heard a rumor the bridge had to close for a year-plus of emergency repairs. We found it hard to believe … but it was true. Hours later, crews were blocking off the bridge entrances:

(35th/Fauntleroy bridge entrance, March 23)

West Marginal Way – a street some West Seattleites had never traveled – was suddenly a major route to and from the peninsula.

(West Marginal Way traffic beneath the bridge, March 24)

Traffic through Highland Park increased dramatically. Within a week, a rush-installed signal was up at the long-suffering intersection of Highland Park Way and Holden.

(March 29)

In April, we learned the bridge wouldn’t reopen before 2022. By May, ramps were more enduringly blocked off:

(May 2020, Delridge onramp)

Police – and later, cameras – worked to enforce restrictions on the low bridge:

(April 2020 reader photo by Dean)

Streets beyond West Seattle filled with cut-through drivers to and from alternate bridges; though SDOT was working on mitigation plans, South Park neighbors took action of their own:

(June 2020 reader photo by Robin)

Work began to keep the bridge from falling down before the replace-or-repair decision could be made:

(June 2020 SDOT photo – taking samples off side of bridge)

(July 2020 – workers atop and under the bridge)

In case of complete cutoff, emergency personnel made sure they could get to West Seattle no matter what:

(June 2020 Airlift NW/Seattle FD drill at Alki Playfield)

Winter came. Still bridgeless, but the stabilization work was done, and the work platforms came down by year’s end.

(November photo by Tony Welch)

In February, a spooky sight as the traffic-free bridge filled with February snow, unplowed

(February 14 image from SDOT camera over the high bridge)

And now … in spring … the empty bridge awaits permanent repairs:

(Reader photo by Mike Burns)

Later today, more anniversary coverage, including where things stand now.