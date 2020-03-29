FOLLOWUP: Signal installation continues at Highland Park Way & Holden

SDOT crews have continued to work through the weekend installing the “temporary signal” at Highland Park Way and SW Holden (map), announced Wednesday as one of the first traffic-tackling measures to deal with the detous forced by the West Seattle Bridge closure. The picture above is what we saw about an hour ago. SDOT told us on Friday they expect to be done sometime in the coming week. Until the bridge’s sudden shutdown, the city had been in the early stages of designing a “fully signalized intersection” after many years of community pleas (here’s the plan posted earlier this month). We should find out more about the bridge situation and traffic-mitigation plan when the City Council is briefed Monday morning at 9:30 am (here’s how to watch/listen).
West Seattle, Washington
29 Sunday
| 2 COMMENTS