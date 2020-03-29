West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Signal installation continues at Highland Park Way & Holden

March 29, 2020 12:11 pm
SDOT crews have continued to work through the weekend installing the “temporary signal” at Highland Park Way and SW Holden (map), announced Wednesday as one of the first traffic-tackling measures to deal with the detous forced by the West Seattle Bridge closure. The picture above is what we saw about an hour ago. SDOT told us on Friday they expect to be done sometime in the coming week. Until the bridge’s sudden shutdown, the city had been in the early stages of designing a “fully signalized intersection” after many years of community pleas (here’s the plan posted earlier this month). We should find out more about the bridge situation and traffic-mitigation plan when the City Council is briefed Monday morning at 9:30 am (here’s how to watch/listen).

  • Pilsner March 29, 2020 (12:22 pm)
    Better driver training and testing would be be more economical, and would solve problems all over the place, instead of one single intersection.

  • DRW March 29, 2020 (12:37 pm)
    This makes sense. When are they going to install flashing beacons at the Westwood Village pedestrian crossing? If they made it a transit hub there needs to be some safety for the public.

