West Seattle, Washington

15 Sunday

39℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Impreza

December 15, 2024 7:36 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

From the WSB inbox, a stolen car to watch for:

1999 white Subaru Impreza Outback
plate # BZR4836

Last seen on 47th & Alaska Street last night (12-14) around midnight.

If you find it, call 911. (We’ll add the police-report number when we get it.)

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Impreza"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.