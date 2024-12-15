WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Impreza

From the WSB inbox, a stolen car to watch for:
1999 white Subaru Impreza Outback
plate # BZR4836
Last seen on 47th & Alaska Street last night (12-14) around midnight.
If you find it, call 911. (We’ll add the police-report number when we get it.)
