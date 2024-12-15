West Seattle, Washington

15 Sunday

VIDEO: West Seattle Big Band delights Admiral Church crowd with Christmas classics

December 15, 2024 8:18 pm
(WSB video)
In a weekend full of holiday concerts, this was no doubt the biggest, boldest, brassiest sound to be found … the West Seattle Big Band performing this afternoon at Admiral Church. We recorded most of the first half, in case you missed it. Above are the first three songs – a medley, “The Christmas Song,” and “Home for the Holidays“; below, “Winter Wonderland,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and “Marshmallow World”:

Jenaige Lane and Sam Henry sang with the Big Band today; they teamed again during “Let It Snow.”

Jim Edwards directs the West Seattle Big Band, whose musicians donate their time and talents, often for students, but in this case, as a fundraiser for Admiral Church itself, getting ready to move out of its longtime home, after choosing to replace it with 21 housing units (primarily affordable homeownership) and a new church.

