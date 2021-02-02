ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: February’s first Tuesday

6:07 AM: Welcome to Tuesday, February 2nd, the 316th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK & MORE

Delridge project – The SW Thistle closure continues between Delridge and 20th. Here are other key points of this week’s work.

California and Myrtle – The sewer-repair project continues – if driving/riding on California, be careful going over the bumps on the northbound side.

Fauntleroy Way work this week – Thursday (February 4th), about two weeks of utility work starts on Fauntleroy between Alaska and Edmunds, as previewed here.

Tunnel closure – The Highway 99 tunnel is scheduled to close both ways Friday night.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Low Bridge: Fourth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. (No stats yet.) Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for all the other detour-route neighborhoods, both the arterials and neighborhood streets!)

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Water Taxi – On its regular schedule but again this week, it’s using the lower-capacity Spirit of Kingston

Metro – On regular weekday schedule. If you’re not subscribed to alerts, watch @kcmetrobus on Twitter for updates

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.