West Seattle, Washington

03 Thursday

54℉

FOLLOWUP: Metro sets date for returning bus traffic to repaved SW Barton

September 3, 2026 3:08 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

As we reported recently, Metro relented on its original decision to not restore bus traffic to SW Barton until next spring, even though the repaving work is done. They then decided it could be restored “within weeks.” No date at the time of that announcement, but now a date is set, according to SDOT’s project spokesperson Matthew Howard:

King County Metro intends to restore bus service schedule to the area surrounding the recently finished SW Barton Layover project beginning Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. They will be relocating routes 21, 60, 125, and RapidRide C Line service around Westwood Village. Routes will return to the original pathways and stop patterns on Southwest Barton Street south of Westwood Village and no longer operate on the temporary (detour) route on Southwest Trenton Street. Riders will start to see rider alerts at affected bus stops as soon as the end of this week. We appreciate the patience of riders during these temporary reroutes while this important city work was taking place.

Share This

3 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Metro sets date for returning bus traffic to repaved SW Barton"

  • Vicki Pardee September 3, 2026 (6:48 pm)
    Reply

    Please update orca sightings!

    • WSB September 3, 2026 (7:05 pm)
      Reply

      Not related to this story but … we do when we get the info. J-Pod was headed this way earlier today but kept turning around…

  • 1994 September 3, 2026 (9:18 pm)
    Reply

    Westwood bus stop on Barton already had a bunch of people hanging out there today who look like the drug using crowd all bent over & huddled about. Piles of garbage about too. Too bad the bus stop attracts people who really have nowhere to go and just use the bus stop as a drug stop.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.