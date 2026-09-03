FOLLOWUP: Metro sets date for returning bus traffic to repaved SW Barton

As we reported recently, Metro relented on its original decision to not restore bus traffic to SW Barton until next spring, even though the repaving work is done. They then decided it could be restored “within weeks.” No date at the time of that announcement, but now a date is set, according to SDOT’s project spokesperson Matthew Howard:

King County Metro intends to restore bus service schedule to the area surrounding the recently finished SW Barton Layover project beginning Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. They will be relocating routes 21, 60, 125, and RapidRide C Line service around Westwood Village. Routes will return to the original pathways and stop patterns on Southwest Barton Street south of Westwood Village and no longer operate on the temporary (detour) route on Southwest Trenton Street. Riders will start to see rider alerts at affected bus stops as soon as the end of this week. We appreciate the patience of riders during these temporary reroutes while this important city work was taking place.