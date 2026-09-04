TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Pre-holiday-weekend Friday

6:07 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, September 4, 2026.

BACK TO SCHOOL WEEK ENDS, HOLIDAY WEEKEND BEGINS

Almost everyone is back in classes – and now we’re going into a three-day weekend, as Monday is Labor Day.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast is for some sunshine, high in the upper 60s. Sunrise will be at 6:32 am today; sunset will be at 7:43 pm.

(Texted photo, Thursday’s sunset from Lincoln Park)

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here; if you ride to/through Beacon Hill, note there’s some rerouting because of a power-line problem.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays (tonight!) and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule; check the alert page for last-minute changes. Here’s an advance alert:

Faunt/Va/SW-Two-boat schedule starting Tuesday, Sept. 8 for about one week Due to scheduled vessel maintenance, the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will run the two-boat schedule starting next Tuesday, Sept. 8 for about one week. The Cathlamet will go out of service for maintenance through September. The Kittitas and Kitsap will operate on the two-boat schedule until we have a third vessel available, likely the weekend of Sept. 12 – 13. We’ll provide updates as soon as we have more information. Looking ahead: In one month, the Kittitas will also need to go out of service for scheduled maintenance. We’ll have about five weeks of two-boat service with a third, unscheduled vessel on the route during this time. We’ll share more details as we get closer to October.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!