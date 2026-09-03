BIZNOTE: Husky Deli’s temporary closure – for a happy reason

Thanks to Lynne for the tip. If you want to have Husky Deli ice cream and/or deli food for your holiday-weekend picnic, cookout, etc., be sure to get it by closing time Friday – Husky has announced it’ll be closed Saturday, Sunday, and (Labor Day) Monday. Here’s the happy reason: Jack Miller‘s son Tony is getting married. When we contacted Jack to verify the closure plan, he told us that Tony has something else big in his near-future – “he is currently going to be returning to the store in October, which we are all very excited about.”