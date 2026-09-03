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BIZNOTE: Husky Deli’s temporary closure – for a happy reason

September 3, 2026 6:33 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Thanks to Lynne for the tip. If you want to have Husky Deli ice cream and/or deli food for your holiday-weekend picnic, cookout, etc., be sure to get it by closing time Friday – Husky has announced it’ll be closed Saturday, Sunday, and (Labor Day) Monday. Here’s the happy reason: Jack Miller‘s son Tony is getting married. When we contacted Jack to verify the closure plan, he told us that Tony has something else big in his near-future – “he is currently going to be returning to the store in October, which we are all very excited about.”

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2 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Husky Deli's temporary closure - for a happy reason"

  • Alki resident September 3, 2026 (7:23 pm)
    Reply

    Congratulations Tony and bride 🎉🎂

  • Michael September 3, 2026 (9:44 pm)
    Reply

    Congratulations Tony and family! 

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