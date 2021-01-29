ROAD WORK: Delridge project plan for the week ahead

As the repaving-and-more Delridge project preparing for the RapidRide H Line continues, SDOT has sent the weekly update on upcoming work. First, the key points:

*SW Thistle St, SW Myrtle St, and 20th Ave SW at Delridge Way SW remain closed for demolition and paving activities

*Electrical upgrades beginning soon along the west side of SW Webster St to Sylvan Way. Restoration and paving to follow.

*New traffic patterns in Zone B coming soon as we finish paving on the west side of the roadway

*Paving and roadway demolition happening on the west side of Delridge Way SW between SW Holden St and SW Kenyon St as we restore the roadway where duct bank installation took place

*Bus stop upgrades are happening in several places throughout Zone A

The full weekly preview is here.