HPIC’s final First Friday, outdoor movie, coffee anniversary, more on today’s West Seattle list!

(One more sunset view – this one from James Bratsanos)

Here’s what is happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE/FAUNTLEROY YMCA CLOSURE CONTINUES: Set to reopen on Tuesday.

HOTWIRE COFFEE ANNIVERSARY: Hotwire Coffee in The Junction is celebrating its 24th anniversary:

Hotwire is West Seattle’s oldest independent coffee shop (Uptown Espresso was a little earlier but they have multiple locations). It was originally built in 1910 as a carriage house, aka parking spot, for the horse-drawn carriage for Seattle Lighting and Gas. Owner Jeff Silva was a regular when the coffee shop opened in 2002 and he happily took over this neighborhood shop in 2015.

They’re offering cold-brew specials ($2.40 any size) all day to celebrate. (4410 California SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Late-summer gardening? The center has plants! Open 10 am-3 pm on the north end of the main campus of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

SPRAYPARK: Daily-splashing season continues at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WADING POOL: West Seattle’s last still-open wading pool, at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), is open noon-7 pm, WILL be open today.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: 12:30-2 pm, practice with other adult learners at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, and/or buy a bottle.

FIRST FRIDAYS FINALE @ HPIC: Highland Park Improvement Club‘s monthly neighborhood celebrations go on hiatus after this one, featuring TWO bands, food truck, and more, 5:30-8:30 pm. (12th SW and SW Holden)

OPEN MIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, all-genres open mic at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

DRAG X KARAOKE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, show at 8, Spokane wildlife fundraiser with drag and karaoke. $10 at door. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Bonita Fishwife performs live in-store, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), all ages, free.

GREAT AUNT AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, Great Aunt performs at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), all ages, no cover.

OUTDOOR MOVIE: 7:30 pm-ish, watch “Matilda” at Maarten Park (42nd/Juneau), free.

SPINNING: Revelry Room (4547 California SW) regular Friday night spinning – with DJ Buttnaked tonight, starting at 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, KOBA & Kim Frasier, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

MEGASTAR KARAOKE: 9 pm at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW).

If you have something for our event lists and ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!