Sign up fast for added Alki Bathhouse pottery classes, adult and youth

Ever since the Alki Bathhouse pottery studio fired up again, it’s been popular. And now Seattle Parks has added new fall classes, with several openings remaining in each:

In response to the high demand, SPR has opened two new pottery classes on Wednesdays:

Adult Pottery: All Levels

Ages 18+

Wednesdays 5:30-8pm

September 16-December 2

No Class 11/11, 11/25

$440

Create pottery pieces by using a combination of hand-building and throwing clay into works of art. Participants will be guided through numerous techniques to decorate and build ceramic projects. This class welcomes all experience levels, with special attention to newcomers. First bag of clay will be provided.

Register here.

Alki Youth Pottery

Age 13-17

Wednesdays 3:30-5 pm

October 7 – December 2

No Class 11/11, 11/25

$200

Explore the art of ceramics in this engaging pottery class for ages 13–17. Students will learn foundational techniques in wheel throwing, hand building, and glazing, gaining confidence as they create functional and expressive pieces. This class is designed for all experience levels—whether you’re completely new to clay or looking to build on existing skills. Come discover your creativity and develop new artistic abilities in a supportive studio environment.

Register here.