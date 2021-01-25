ROAD WORK ALERT: Another sewer-repair project ahead for a major West Seattle street

Heads-up from Seattle Public Utilities – another sewer-repair project will affect traffic and pedestrians along a West Seattle arterial. This is described as emergency work:

A contractor for Seattle Public Utilities will begin emergency work to repair a damaged sewer main line in Fauntleroy Way SW between SW Alaska St and SW Edmunds St.

Work is scheduled to begin Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Anticipated hours are Monday – Friday, 7 am to 6 pm. Work is anticipated to take 10 – 14 days. See yellow outline on map for approximate work areas. All work will be completed in the right of way.

During the work you can expect:

• Equipment and work will take place in the center lanes Fauntleroy Way SW and in the southern sidewalk of SW Alaska St near the Fauntleroy Way SW intersection.

• Two-way traffic will be maintained on both sides of the work area in Fauntleroy Way SW and the bike lane will remain open.

• The southern sidewalk of SW Alaska St near the Fauntleroy Way SW intersection to be closed.

• Equipment and materials staged in the right of way.

• Sidewalks and traffic lanes will be re-opened outside of working hours.

• Typical construction noise, dust, and vibrations during working hours.

• Metro service will continue as usual, with stops open. Traffic Flaggers may assist in accessing the bus stops if necessary.