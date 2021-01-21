WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another drugstore robbery; park car prowls

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes this morning:

ANOTHER DRUGSTORE ROBBERY: Two nights after a strong-arm robbery at the South Delridge Walgreens, the High Point Walgreens was hit last night. After a reader tip, we obtained the police report this morning. In this case, the robber was after money, not drugs, and did not appear to have an accomplice. A clerk told police a man came in, bought a candy bar, gave her $2 and demanded his change in dimes. While she was attempting to do that, he reached over her to grab money from the open register. She tried to stop him; he said “Get out of my way,” shoved her, grabbed money cash, and fled the store. Security video (not publicly available but police have viewed it) showed he was in the store a total of three minutes, from 5:31 pm to 5:34 pm. The report gives a partial description: Black, slender, 6’0″, hoodie pulled up, dark pants. The clerk reported that the attack left her with arm pain, but she declined emergency treatment.

PARK CAR PROWLS: Heads-up for people using Westcrest Park – Amy visited yesterday afternoon and was told, in the lot near SW Cloverdale, there had been five recent smash-and-grab car prowls.