WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: School sign stolen for 4th time; early-morning prowler; pharmacy robbery

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

SIGN STOLEN AGAIN: The photo and report are from Julie:

I wrote back in June to let you know the upsetting and disappointing news that a Black Lives Matter sign (see photo) our PTA placed on the Myrtle St. fence at Gatewood Elementary School was removed and stolen. It has been replaced three other times since then, the most recent time being January 7th — all of these signs have been placed with the full permission & support of our school administration. Then unfortunately last night, it was taken again for the fourth time. Someone is trying very hard to block this message of solidarity and support for people of color in our community, and we ask that people be on the lookout. We are planning to have members of our community add their own signs supporting the movement to this fence during Black Lives Matter at School Week, February 1st-5th.

PROWLER: Dom says this security-video screengrab shows a prowler spotted in Sylvan Ridge Townhomes between 4:30 and 5:30 this morning.

Neighbors have reported various items missing, and Dom notes that video shows the prowler “trying to steal things from our patio and/or appears to then spend significant time trying to see if the sliding door is unlocked. She then seems to look underneath items on our neighbors’ stairs, perhaps to see if there’s a spare key beneath.”

PHARMACY ROBBERY, ASSAULT: This summary is from the SPD Significant Incident Report file, which says it happened around 8:11 pm Monday night at the 15th/Roxbury Walgreens: