VIDEO: The Great Battery Roundup continues in West Seattle waters

Elliott Bay is a little cleaner and safer tonight thanks to the “Great Battery Roundup.” Above and below are the video and report shared by “Diver Laura” James as her project continued:

We showed up, we dove, we got the lead out!!!

Dive 4 of the Great Battery Roundup 2021 was a brilliant success; we were able to fully remove 8 derelict batteries from the wreckage of the “Honeybear” at a very popular dive site (near Seacrest).

These batteries were found in the hull of the wreckage, as time and tide had finally eroded away the body of the vessel, leaving only hull remnants and debris field. Upon inspection of the debris field, we could readily make out the ‘power banks’ for the vessel, 6 (turned out to be 8) large marine batteries, mostly hidden under a rotten deck hatch.

Dive 1, we removed the deck hatch and exposed the remaining unseen batteries.

Dive 2, we tested a battery run to shallow water

Dive 3, we moved ALL the batteries we could find currently from the debris of the wreckage and moved them into the ‘freshwater lens’ area (up where the water would be less salty from the influx of river water) to encourage any squatters that the batteries are no longer reputable living quarters, and move on.

Dive 4 was delayed slightly by some excessively snotty weather, but when the storm cleared up, our endeavors were greeted by a brilliant blue sky and calm waters. We were able to remove all the batteries liberated from the wreckage! Batteries ranged in weight from 40 lbs to >65.

We ran out of time to get them to Seattle Iron and Metal Corp, so will be taking them in for recycling tomorrow but I’m so thrilled that we were able to remove them with minimal fuss and a bit of elbow grease. Huge thanks to everyone who made this possible!

We have at least one more VERY large marine battery to remove but it’s buried pretty deep in the sediment directly out from the riprap wall in about 20′ deep water, so it will take some excavation. Volunteers are welcome, both shore support and underwater (but you have to be certified and comfortable diving in our chilly emerald sea).

Donations for the project can be made to Sustainable West Seattle.