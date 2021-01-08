VACCINATION: Seattle superintendent wants higher priority for educators & other personnel; King County announces clinic/mobile plan

Two developments today as the COVID-19 vaccination rollout continues:

SUPERINTENDENT’S LETTER: Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau sent a letter to the governor and state/local health officials, asking them to move teachers and other school personnel higher up in the queue, as the district prepares to bring back 10,000 students March 1st. From the news release about her letter (which contains its full text):

The superintendent is urging prioritization of vaccinations for the following personnel who will be providing in-person instruction and services: • Preschool educators

• Kindergarten educators

• First-grade educators

• Special-education educators*

• Principals

• Assistant principals

• Safety & Security personnel

• Nutrition Services personnel

• Custodial personnel * For students receiving moderate to intensive in-person special education services and students who require in-person services to meet goals outlined in their Individualized Education Program (IEP).

Her letter says limiting early prioritization to educators over 50 “does not make sense.’ She also offers the use of SPS facilities for vaccination clinics.

KING COUNTY PLAN: In a midday media briefing, King County Executive Dow Constantine and others announced plans for “high-volume county vaccination sites” starting around February 1st, and mobile teams ASAP, in hopes of stepping up the pace of vaccination administration. No specific locations yet, but South King County is the most likely general area. Constantine said the county will allot $7 million for this, hoping for eventual state/federal reimbursement but not waiting for it. One stat cited during the briefing: Only about 2,000 people are getting vaccinated in King County right now, a pace that would mean it would take close to 2 years before all of the county’s adults get it. Here’s more info on today’s announcement.