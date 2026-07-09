BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Grand opening Saturday for West Seattle expansion of NW Fitness Project

(Photo courtesy Northwest Fitness Project)

When Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) announced its plan to move to The Admiral District, proprietor Frank Gross also said he already had a tenant for the old TRG site in Morgan Junction – NW Fitness Project, which we first heard from a year ago when they were considering a different West Seattle spot. Now they’re ready to open their doors at 6400 California SW and plan to do o with a 9 am-2 pm open house this Saturday (July 11). Part of the festivities, as announced by NWFP:

… Paying homage to Thunder Road Guitars, training team member and musical talent Camaira Metz takes the stage at 12 pm. Two free classes will anchor the Open house schedule, though only the 11 am session still has open spots so anyone hoping to sweat that morning should RSVP and book here before slots fill up. Plenty of chances to enter their raffle featuring prizes from LSKD, LMNT, Ascent Protein Powder, Lei & Mar, as well as 5 class packages and merch from NWFP..

The NWFP team has spent the past month building out the space by hand: restoring the original ceiling joists, upgrading the bathroom, and outfitting the floor with new equipment from Rogue and Perform Better. This Saturday, that work is open to the neighborhood, and the whole community is invited in.

West Seattle is led by co-owner and General Manager Jeremy Stewart, alongside Executive Trainer and Youth Athletic Director Steven Pust, and Peak Trainer and Physical Therapist Jacob Millsap. All three are also longtime West Seattle residents. …