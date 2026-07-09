SUMMER FEST: Is your local business planning something special?Tell us!

While West Seattle Summer Fest features many visiting vendors, the year-round West Seattle Junction merchants are at the heart of the festival – which started decades ago as a “sidewalk sale” for businesses, and continues as a festival presented by the merchants’ association. We’ll again be reporting on Summer Fest on-site all weekend, based at the Info Booth, and we want to be sure we don’t miss chances to spotlight local businesses – so if yours is having a Summer Fest sale, special, giveaway, activity, etc., please tell us about it so we can mention it! westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you, and we’ll see you at Summer Fest on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!