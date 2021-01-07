West Seattle, Washington

ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: First Thursday of 2021

January 7, 2021 6:07 am
6:07 AM: It’s Thursday, January 7th, the 290th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD (ETC.) WORK

Delridge projectHere are the toplines for this week. (The Thistle closure hadn’t happened as of Wednesday midday, but lanes were reduced on the west side of the intersection.)

California and Myrtle – Lane closures and a big middle-of-street tank are part of a sewer-repair project.

TRANSIT

Metro – On regular schedule

Water Taxi – On regular schedule

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way (substitute camera since the one at Highland Park Way has been out of alignment):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am, with camera enforcement starting 1/11/21) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.

