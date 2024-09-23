FOLLOWUP: Speed-cushion installation day on SW Trenton

More city work on SW Trenton by Westwood Village today. This time, it’s speed-cushion installation. We reported last month that SDOT planned to install four sets of speed cushions on Trenton between 25th and 29th, as part of the Safe Routes to School program (with the Chief Sealth International High School/Denny International Middle School campus a block north). Crews are working today, east to west; we happened onto them as they were finishing the easternmost cushions and moving westward.