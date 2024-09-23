Here’s what’s happening on fall’s first West Seattle Monday

(First sunrise of fall – Sunday morning photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s the highlight list from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar happens weekly!

BABY STORY TIME: Bring little ones up to 2 years old to Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), noon-12:30 pm, for story time!

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: At 2 pm, councilmembers take turns discussing what’s ahead for the week. Here’s the agenda (which explains how to listen in – no comment period at these meetings).

FOOD TRUCK IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: Neighbors want you to know there’s a new location for the rotating weekly food-truck visit, 4000 block of SW 107th.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

HAVE FUN GETTING READY: 6:30 pm, Alice Kuder of Just In Case is leading another of her free Ready Freddie Prep Parties at Whisky West (6451 California SW) – RSVP here to be sure there’s room

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too.

COMEDY! Start your week with laughs during monthly comedy night at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm. Our calendar listing includes the lineup and ticket link.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play as the week begins – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: All are invited to free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community also hosts Monday night meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnam is open – tonight you can listen to live music from The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

SING! 9 pm start for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

AT THE BEACH: As of tonight, Alki Beach Park is back to “regular” closing time, and beach-fire season is over.

If you have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar, please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!