WELCOME, AUTUMN: Almost-sunless sunset, and two sky sights ahead, at Alice’s fall-equinox gathering

(WSB photos)

If there’s a reason to skywatch or stargaze, Alice Enevoldsen is your go-to person in West Seattle. She is a volunteer NASA Solar System Ambassador, as well as an astronomy/physics instructor at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). Tonight, as she’s done more than 50 times dating back exactly 15 years, she led a sunset watch commemorating the change of seasons. The sun made only the most infinitesimal of cameo appearances, a glimmer through the Lincoln Park trees to the west:

About three dozen people joined Alice at Solstice Park, even knowing the clouds would keep them from enjoying one of the signature features of these sunset watches – seeing the setting sun line up with the precisely placed paths and stones at the park. But they got to hear, see, and participate in the traditional explanation of equinoxes and solstices, which as always featured young volunteers portraying the sun (orbiting around Alice and her Earth globe):

Another fun feature of Alice’s events – info about other upcoming reasons to look skyward. One is 2024 PT5, the name given to a “rock the size of a school bus” that will be orbiting Earth for about two months before returning to its regular orbit of the sun. You won’t be able to see it without a “fairly powerful telescope,” Alice warned, so don’t expect any viewing events.

However, she told attendees, a viewing event might be possible for Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), which might become bright enough to be seen without a telescope in the weeks to come. This would require an open southwest view, perhaps from a spot like the Lincoln Park shore. (Otherwise, Westcrest Park is one of her favorite West Seattleplaces to skywatch, especially when unpredictable sights like the aurora happen. Here are all the places to find her updates.)

NEXT SUNSET WATCH: 3:45 pm December 21st, for the winter solstice, at Solstice Park (upslope at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW).