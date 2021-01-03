ROAD WORK: Delridge project’s plan for the week ahead

Major work resumes tomorrow on the Delridge repaving-and-utilities project preparing for the RapidRide H Line. Here are the key points in SDOT‘s weekly preview:

*Vehicle detection loop installation and concrete work at the intersection of SW Oregon St and Delridge Way SW scheduled to begin as early as January 4. Traffic will be split around the planned roadway median during this work. The following week, traffic will be shifted to the east side.

*SW Brandon St on the east side is scheduled to reopen by (this) week. The west side of SW Brandon St will remain closed for staging.

*SW Thistle St between Delridge Way SW and 20th Ave SW closed as early as January 4th to complete temporary signal work and to demolish and rebuild the sidewalk during duct bank installation. SW Thistle will be local access only.

*Roadway demolition and paving to resume on the west side of Delridge Way SW in Zone A and on the east side of Delridge Way SW in Zone B.