As mentioned in the previous story, a car was stolen overnight in the same neighborhood where another presumably stolen car was dumped. Now we have the info on the car that was taken: Aaron says it’s a 2014 Kia Soul resembling this stock photo; it was taken from Walnut Avenue SW: “The license plate is BMV1261 and the police case number is 24–268655. It has a Coachella Firebird sticker on the back windshield.” If you see it, call 911.